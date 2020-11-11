Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) submits a supplemental premarket approval (PMA) to the FDA, for its LungFit PH system to treat persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN), a lethal condition and secondary to failure of the normal circulatory transition that occurs after birth. It is a syndrome characterized by marked pulmonary hypertension that causes hypoxemia secondary to right-to-left shunting of blood at the foramen ovale and ductus arteriosus.

Standard FDA review timeline for LungFit PH system to treat PPHN, PMA supplements is 180 days.

LungFit PH generates nitric oxide from ambient air and delivers it to a ventilator creating a safer and more convenient environment for patients and medical staff.

The company expects a U.S. commercial launch for LungFit PH in the 2Q 2021.