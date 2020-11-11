BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) has completed its pre-NDA meeting with the FDA for BXCL501 for the acute treatment of agitation in patients with schizophrenia and bipolar disorders.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the FDA’s expectations regarding the content and formatting of the NDA submission to ensure that all requirements for a complete application are met.

Prior to the meeting, BTI submitted a pre-NDA briefing document that outlined the Company’s preliminary data package, including clinical safety and efficacy, non-clinical results, Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls, and other regulatory elements.

BTAI believes its regulatory data package will be sufficient for submission of its NDA. The FDA also agreed to a rolling review of the NDA, allowing the Company to submit completed sections of the application early.

BTI plans to submit the complete application in Q1 2021.

BXCL501 is an orally dissolving, sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of acute agitation.