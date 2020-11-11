Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) announces preliminary results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study evaluating DCC-3014 in patients with tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT), a non-malignant cancer of the joint or tendon sheath that results in severe functional limitations. Data will be presented at the CTOS 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting, being held next week.

Interim results showed 41% objective response rate in 9 of 22 evaluable patients, including one confirmed complete response. 78% of responders (7/9) had a partial response at their first restaging scan at Cycle 3 Day 1 (week 9).

Treatment was generally well-tolerated with treatment-emergent adverse events mostly mild or moderate on intensity.

Based on this preliminary results, the expansion cohorts for DCC-3014 in TGCT patients opened at recommended Phase 2 dose of 30mg twice weekly.

DCC-3014 is a small molecule switch control inhibitor that selectively binds to the CSF1R switch pocket.

Separately, the company also announced that 9-month follow-up data from Phase 3 INVICTUS study of QINLOCK in patients with fourth-line and fourth-line plus gastrointestinal stromal tumors, will be be presented at the CTOS Meeting.