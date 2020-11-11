Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announces promising preliminary results from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating mRNA personalized cancer vaccine candidate mRNA-4157, combined with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in patients with unresectable solid tumors. The results were presented at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) Annual Meeting.

The data were generated from the dose expansion cohort that included 10 patients with HPV-negative hand and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and 17 patients with microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC).

The overall response rate (ORR) in the HPV-negative HNSCC group was 50% (n=5/10), including two complete responders. Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 9.8 months. ORR and PFS were both above published data for Keytruda alone (14.6% and 2.0 months, respectively). Four patients had stable cancer implying a disease control rate (DCR) of 90% (n=9/10). Median duration of response has not been reached.

No responses were observed in the MSS-CRC group.

On the safety front, mRNA-4157 was well-tolerated with adverse events typically being low grade (mild, moderate) and reversible.