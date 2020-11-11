Consumer focused SPAC, Northern Star Acquisition (NYSE:NSU) has priced its downsized initial public offering of 25M units (from 30M units) at $10/unit.

Trading commences today on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “STIC.U”.

Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50/share.

SPAC intends to focus its search on target businesses primarily in the beauty, wellness, self-care, fashion, e-commerce, subscription and digital-media sectors.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3.75M units.