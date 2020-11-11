Honda (NYSE:HMC) says it will be the first automaker in the world to mass produce sensor-packed level 3 autonomous cars that will allow drivers to let their vehicles navigate congested expressway traffic.

In a major development, the Japanese automaker obtained approval for its level-3 autonomous vehicle from the Japanese transport ministry for general use that includes congested traffic on expressways.

The level allows the driver to engage in different activities including reading and watching TV behind the wheel in certain conditions, while the driver still needs to take full control of the vehicle in case of an emergency.

Honda is planning to launch sales of a Honda Legend (luxury sedan) equipped with the newly approved automated driving equipment before the end of March of 2021.

Waymo (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have designs on level 4 and level 5 autonomous driving capabilities.

