Honeywell (NYSE:HON) CEO Darius Adamczyk says the industrial giant is becoming more of a "controls company," using software across industries to monitor the flow of data.

"Whether it's controlling how a building operates, controlling how an aircraft flies, controlling the warehouse, that is the common thread. When you control things, you have to be connected to everything, and you have to collect the data that's exhibited in all the devices, all the sensors throughout the systems."

"We're just leveraging what we've been doing in a very different way. I know we're kind of viewed as this industrial company... those are our roots, but we're also a controls company and a technology company."

"We're gaining customers literally by the day. I mean, you know, I promised our investors that in 2020 this will become real and we'll start generating revenue and we are, and it's going to accelerate next year."

Other areas in which the company is moving beyond its roots: Software, automated warehouses and renewables.

"Software is going to become a much more prominent part of who we are and how we move forward."

"The [automated warehouse] business is booming right now, and it's not a surprise. I mean, obviously the COVID era really drove to home delivery, warehouse automation. We're trying to move it even more towards the use of robotics, use of what we call a 'dark warehouse,' which is minimizing labor in a warehouse, and we're making great progress and winning a lot of jobs."

"We put together a whole new business unit around UAS/AUM and we think another way to power them is through the use of hydrogen. I don't think UAMs are going to be a meaningful part of our revenue portfolio in the next year or two, but I think they are going to be very meaningful in the next decade or two. And we think that hydrogen is a very interesting energy to power these type of vehicles."