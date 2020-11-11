Jefferies analyst Brent Thill (Buy) raises Lyft's (NASDAQ:LYFT) price target from $40 to $45, praising the cost-cutting efforts even while the company worked to build out its business.

Thill notes the "soft" ride volumes and "choppy" near-term outlook, but he sees Q4 2021 as a potential "lighthouse quarter" as EBITDA turns positive and revenue returns to pre-pandemic levels.

RBC (Outperform) cuts its PT from $48 to $46, noting that fundamentals remain "weak" and the recovery is happening at a "glacial pace."

Analyst Mark Mahaney says Lyft remains a "vaccine stock" that won't see meaningful fundamental improvements until mobility levels recover, including trips to work, social events, and airports.

Lyft shares are up 5.6% pre-market to $38.05. Rival Uber (NYSE:UBER) is up 0.9% .

