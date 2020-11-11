Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) to open its first-ever digital-only restaurant called the Chipotle Digital Kitchen on Saturday for pick-up and delivery only.

The Digital Kitchen concept is focused on accelerating the digital business in non-traditional locations.

"The Digital Kitchen incorporates innovative features that will complement our rapidly growing digital business, while delivering a convenient and frictionless experience for our guests," said Curt Garner, Chief Technology Officer of Chipotle. "With digital sales tripling year over year last quarter, consumers are demanding more digital access than ever before so we're constantly exploring new ways to enhance the experience for our guests."

Order ahead and pickup, and delivery, each accounted for 50% of the digital sales volume mix in Q3.