Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell upgrades interest-rate sensitive trust banks Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) and State Street (NYSE:STT) to Buy from Hold due to a more constructive view on equity markets and long-term rates after the U.S. elections and COVID-19 vaccine hopes.

Also boosts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to Buy on its "solid growth and merger integration fundamentals."

In premarket trading, Schwab gains 1.2% .

Meanwhile, he's still a fan of exchanges, as they're leveraged to market volatility and investor repositioning.