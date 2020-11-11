Seeking Alpha
Financials 

BNY Mellon, State Street raised to Buy by Deutsche Bank on market, rates outlook

About: The Bank of New York Mellon... (BK)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell upgrades interest-rate sensitive trust banks Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) and State Street (NYSE:STT) to Buy from Hold due to a more constructive view on equity markets and long-term rates after the U.S. elections and COVID-19 vaccine hopes.

Also boosts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to Buy on its "solid growth and merger integration fundamentals."

In premarket trading, Schwab gains 1.2%.

Meanwhile, he's still a fan of exchanges, as they're leveraged to market volatility and investor repositioning.

    Changes his top exchange pick to Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), but still likes ICE over volume-oriented CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) and Cboe Global (NYSE:CBOE).

    Keeps Tradeweb (NASDAQ:TW) and MarketAxess at Hold on high valuations.