Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell upgrades interest-rate sensitive trust banks Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) and State Street (NYSE:STT) to Buy from Hold due to a more constructive view on equity markets and long-term rates after the U.S. elections and COVID-19 vaccine hopes.
Also boosts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to Buy on its "solid growth and merger integration fundamentals."
In premarket trading, Schwab gains 1.2%.
Meanwhile, he's still a fan of exchanges, as they're leveraged to market volatility and investor repositioning.
Changes his top exchange pick to Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), but still likes ICE over volume-oriented CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) and Cboe Global (NYSE:CBOE).
Keeps Tradeweb (NASDAQ:TW) and MarketAxess at Hold on high valuations.
