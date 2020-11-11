As CEO Larry Culp continues to simplify operations, General Electric (NYSE:GE) is disbanding its Corporate Audit Staff program, which dates back to the early 20th century.

The rigorous multiyear program allowed workers to rotate through various divisions of the company to groom them for future leadership positions.

The change also was influenced by the company's new finance chief, Carolina Dybeck Happe, who formally joined earlier this year.

"Running GE differently means equipping our developing leaders with increased operational depth and domain expertise," a GE spokeswoman declared. "We are evolving a core talent development program to deliver these competencies with greater focus."

Instead, GE will split up the program by moving the leadership development portion into the individual business units, while creating a separate internal auditing team. The changes will happen over six to nine months.