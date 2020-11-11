I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) announces new preclinical data from in vivo and in vitro studies of its C5aR antibody project, TJ210/MOR210, at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting.

TJ210/MOR210 is an anti-C5aR monoclonal antibody in-licensed from MorphoSys. Key results from preclinical studies shows:

TJ210/MOR210 selectively binds to the N-terminus of C5aR1 with high affinity and is not cross-reactive to other related G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs).

Blockade of C5a/C5aR pathway inhibits the recruitment of tumor promoting cells, leading to the significant inhibition of tumor growth when combining with another immuno-oncology therapy, e.g. anti-PD-1 antibody.

TJ210/MOR210 demonstrated a good safety profile of a 4-week repeat dose GLP toxicity study in cynomolgus monkeys, with no observed adverse effects and no impact on neutrophils.

The FDA recently approved I-Mab and MorphoSys' IND application to initiate a phase 1 trial of TJ210/MOR210 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory advanced solid tumors.