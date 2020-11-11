Longbow Research drops its rating on Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Neutral from Buy on a call tied mainly to valuation.

Analyst Alton Stump says the COVID-19 vaccine news this week is likely more encouraging for Dave & Buster's than any other concept within the publicly-traded restaurant sector given its leading exposure to large group settings, but sees the 35% surge in share price as overdone given the long road to recovery.

Shares of D&B are down 2.57% premarket.

