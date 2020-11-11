Evogene's (NASDAQ:EVGN) wholly owned subsidiary, Canonic has received an IMC-GAP approval from the Israel Medical Cannabis Agency for the commercial operation of its propagation farm.

This approval will allow Canonic to proceed with the execution of its commercialization plan of medical cannabis products.

Canonic's propagation farm is designed for the propagation of cannabis seedlings from its R&D greenhouses. These seedlings are expected to be further cultivated by third-party certified medical cannabis growers.

The company intends to establish a value chain from genomics to the end-product, with certain parts of the value chain outsourced to sub-contractors.

Canonic intends to deliver its first batch of seedlings during 2021 and reach initial sales in Israel in 2022.