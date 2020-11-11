Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPY) partnered with Gap (NYSE:GPS) +1.3% PM , in order to bring flexible spending to Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta shoppers amid the holiday season.

For its first quarter, Afterpay active customers grew to 6.5M in the U.S. market, averaging 15,000 new customers per day.

Post active requests by customers, Gap brands were decided to be added to the Afterpay's Shop Directory.

"By adding Afterpay to our other payment options, we're able to provide a more customized shopping experience, give our customers additional convenience and control, and reach a younger demographic who may not have been able to shop with us before," Gap Chief Digital and Technology Officer John Strain commented.