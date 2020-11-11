T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) preliminary assets under management of $1.30T at Oct. 31, 2020 slip from $1.31T at the end of September.

Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.1B in October 2020, and $12.3B for the year-to-date period ended Oct. 31, 2020.

U.S. mutual funds AUM of $707B at the end of October fell from $716B at Sept. 30, 2020.

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products AUM of $593B were little changed vs. $594B at September's end.

Previously: T. Rowe Pprice reports September AUM of $1.31T, down 2.5% (Oct. 12)