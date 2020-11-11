Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:LCTX) has completed the enrollment of 24 subjects in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating lead candidate OpRegen, a cell therapy consisting of retinal pigment epithelium cells administered directly under the retina, for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration with geographic atrophy.

The first three cohorts consist of patients who are legally blind with best corrected visual acuity of 20/200 or worse. The fourth cohort is comprised of patients with vision as high as 20/64.

The primary endpoint is safety and tolerability. Secondary endpoints include efficacy measures. Cohort 4 participants will be dosed using the Gyroscope Orbit Subretinal Delivery System.

Updated interim results will be presented on Sunday, November 15, at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting.