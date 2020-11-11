Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:LCTX) has completed the enrollment of 24 subjects in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating lead candidate OpRegen, a cell therapy consisting of retinal pigment epithelium cells administered directly under the retina, for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration with geographic atrophy.
The first three cohorts consist of patients who are legally blind with best corrected visual acuity of 20/200 or worse. The fourth cohort is comprised of patients with vision as high as 20/64.
The primary endpoint is safety and tolerability. Secondary endpoints include efficacy measures. Cohort 4 participants will be dosed using the Gyroscope Orbit Subretinal Delivery System.
Updated interim results will be presented on Sunday, November 15, at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting.
Shares up 3% premarket on light volume.