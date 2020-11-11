Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) -6.4% pre-market after reporting mixed FQ4 results, with earnings slightly missing analyst expectations and revenues coming in slightly ahead.

Air Products says COVID-19 weighed on results, knocking $0.15-$0.20/share off adjusted EPS of $2.19, which fell from $2.27 a year earlier, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 40.4% fell 150 bps Y/Y.

Q4 revenues of $2.3B increased 2% Y/Y, as 2% higher pricing and 1% favorable currency outweighed 1% lower energy pass-through.

Sales of industrial gases fell 3% in the Americas to $912M, rose 3% to $505M in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, and fell 2% in Asia to $714M.

The stock, which closed at a record as recently as Monday, has jumped by nearly a third over the past year: