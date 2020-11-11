Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (GOOG,GOOGL) have quietly extended the political ad bans originally scheduled for one week after the U.S. presidential election, the Financial Times reports.

When Facebook first announced its post-election ad ban, the company acknowledged that the schedule was "subject to change." The company tells FT that the block remains in place as a precaution against civil unrest and that advertisers will be notified when the situation changes.

Google confirmed to FT that its ban was still in effect but wouldn't share details about when the action might end.

Facebook in particular has been scurrying to deal with a flood of misinformation in the days since the election, implementing emergency measures to make it harder to share misleading information.

Google's YouTube has been accused of allowing misinformation to remain on its platform.

