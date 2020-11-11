Crude oil is continuing is rally, triggered by COVID vaccine prospects and bolstered by short-covering and a continued drop in supply.

Oil futures (CL1:COM, +2.6% ) are up early at about $42.45/barrel.

It hasn’t settled above $42 since Sept. 1, when it was at $42.76.

Crude for December delivery is now above its major moving averages, recently crossing above its 50-day MA at $39.77. 100-day at $40.87 and the 200-day at $39.54.

“There will be more pain for the shorts as they have to exit positions,” Phil Flynn, oil analyst at Price Futures Group, wrote yesterday. “The market was betting big on more extensions of lockdown and more demand destruction. The possibility of a vaccine means planes will again fly at some point, and people may go back to normal. While the vaccine is still months away, the trade must adjust for a demanding comeback that should come back faster than production.”

The American Petroleum Institute reported yesterday after the bell that its measure of U.S. oil stockpiles fell by 5.15M barrels for the week ended Nov. 7, more than expected. The Energy Information Administration is predicted to report an official drop 800K barrels for last week.

Globally, the Saudi oil minister is hinting OPEC+ may tweak the market to adjust for more production from Iran and Libya to offset weakness from COVID demand destruction, Flynn says.

The SPDR S&P Energy Sector ETF (XLE, +1.4% ) is the leading sector premarket, having gained more than 3% yesterday.

ConocoPhillips (COP, +1.75% ) is adding again before the bell, having led the sector with a gain of more than 6% on Tuesday. Apache (APA, +2.3% ) is the top gainer ahead of trading today.

XLE has soared 18% since its close last Friday.

It closed above its 100-day SMA yesterday and it's putting some more distance above that line with today’s premarket move. The ETF rose above its 50-day SMA on Monday.

The 200-day SMA at $36.84 is within the sights of the bulls, but after that could be tougher going as traders look for tangible developments from the promise of the vaccines, such an increase in air traffic.

It would take a surge of another 40% to get XLE back to $47, where it was trading before the lockdown selloff hit in early March.

Sector Watch

After the bell, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) will host a sell-side analyst meeting. Several Wall Street firms have boosted their ratings on Verizon on the expectation for accelerating wireless service growth.

Communications Services (XLC, +0.1% ) is up 4.9% in the last five sessions, performing the best of the megacap sectors and the pandemic plays sell off. Verizon is up 5.8% in that time.

See more market-moving events at Seeking Alpha’s Catalyst Watch.