Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) has received the CE Mark for the NovoTTF-100L system, for the commercialization of the device as a first-line treatment in combination with Eli Lilly's Alimta (pemetrexed) and platinum-based chemotherapy for malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM), in the European Union and Switzerland.

The FDA approved the NovoTTF-100L System (known as Optune Lua) for MPM in May 2019 under the Humanitarian Device Exemption pathway.

NovoTTF-100L is a noninvasive, antimitotic cancer treatment for MPM, and delivers Tumor Treating Fields using electric fields to disrupt cell division. These Fields does not stimulate or heat tissue and targets dividing cancer cells of a specific size, thus causes minimal damage to healthy cells.