Nexteligent Holdings (OTCPK:NXGT) acquired Media, Penn-based Professional Revenue Management Services, a national provider of revenue cycle management, including accounts receivable management, medical coding, electronic claims processing and consulting services.

"The company will enhance our NexteliFin division which focuses on revenue cycle management, billing, coding and claims denial recovery. We are extremely pleased to welcome PRMS employees to the Nexteligent family," CEO Paul Cristiano commented.

Cristiano noted that additional acquisitions are in active review and that PRMS builds upon Nexteligent's recent acquisition of Revenue Maximization Group.