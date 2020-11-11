Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) and OrigiMed, a China-based precision medicine company have announced a strategic partnership to develop a genomic-based precision medicine platform during the 3rd China International Import Expo., which will accelerate the R&D and commercialization of innovative medicines.

Under the terms of the agreement, Takeda will bring its strength in innovative medicines development to meet Chinese patients' unmet demand for medical service.

OrigiMed will provide its "one-stop" commercialized solution by leveraging its genomic datasets and sequencing technology.

A glance at company's timeline of pipeline development:

Takeda has a pipeline with some assets worth watching, says Stephen Simpson in his article, "Takeda Executing On Synergies And Asset Sales, But Not Getting Much Credit"

Also, TAK recently reported its H1 results with revenue of ¥1590.8B, core operating margin of 31.9%, core net income of ¥345.5B and FCF of ¥425.5B.

While Quant Rating is Neutral, Wall Street sell-siders are Bullish with price target of $25.64.