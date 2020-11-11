Cantor Fitzgerald sticks with a Neutral rating on Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) after taking in the company's Q3 earnings report and capital raise.

"Despite the swings in the stock in recent days, we are only tweaking our 12-month PT to C$12 from C$13 (due to the higher share count), taking 20x on our forward EBITDA estimates (Dec 2021 to Nov 2022). Ex-guidance/expectations, in our view, the Sep qtr print brought disappointment in several ways: a sales drop in domestic rec/med, with clear rec share loss, margins worsened and so did cash burn," updates analyst Pablo Zuanic.

Zuanic on valuation: "Taking the US$125Mn equity offering price of US$7.50 (10% discount to Tuesday’s close), 177mn shares, and the new proforma net debt of $41Mn, ACB trades at 6.7x EV/current sales compared with 7x for TLRY and 8x for APHA and VFF (CPG-based stocks like CRON and WEED trade at 40x and 19x). The volatility notwithstanding, we think the relative valuation leaves little downside."

Cantor assigns a price target of C$12 vs. the closing price yesterday of C$10.78. Shares of ACB are down 18% in the premarket session in the U.S.

