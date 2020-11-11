Thinly traded micro cap Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) is up 3% premarket on light volume in reaction to its announcement that it will adopt NRGene's cloud-based genomics platform to support its key research projects. It expects the platform to accelerate trait discovery and breeding across multiple crops.

NRGene’s QuickGENETIC technology analyzes breeding populations, delivers high resolution genetic mapping, and generates unique genetic markers for high value traits. NRGene’s CannaGen technology is an optimized and customizable genomics database allowing for the search and discovery of novel gene candidates to enable Calyxt targeting of key traits of interest in hemp.

CTO Travis Frey says, “The synergistic potential of combining NRGene’s genomic resources with our evolving predictive analytics program will give us a deeper understanding of the complex genomics of hemp and discover novel pathways to target. Having access to NRGene’s technology helps jumpstart our ability to quickly identify gene targets of interest to optimize the hemp crop.”