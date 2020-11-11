Citing the stock's recent weakness, Baird upgrades CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from Neutral to Outperform and raises the price target from $150 to $155.

Analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver sees an attractive risk profile due to "the company’s strong fundamental opportunity, its favorable competitive positioning, and management’s ability to execute."

The analyst sees CrowdStirke positioned for "sustainable success" with market share gains and a potential FY22 upside since consensus estimates seem conservative.

Ruykhaver says CRWD "has blown away our growth/profitability estimates."

CrowdStrike shares are up 3.3% pre-market to $127.45. Shares are down over 15% in the past month.

Wall Street analysts have a Bullish average rating on CRWD with a $157.45 price target.

