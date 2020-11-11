ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) +2% pre-market after announcing a "significant" gas condensate discovery in production license 1009 offshore Norway in the Norwegian Sea.

The company says preliminary estimates place the size of the discovery at 50M-190M recoverable boe, with further appraisal to determine potential flow rates, the reservoir's ultimate resource recovery and plans for development.

The Warka discovery well was drilled in 1,312 ft. of water to a total depth of 16,355 ft.

ConocoPhillips "has the ability to drive strong shareholder rewards going forward," The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.