Gap (NYSE:GPS) says it is partnering with Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPY) to bring flexible spending to Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta shoppers just in time for the holidays.

The retailer says consumers who shop these brands online will have the option to choose Afterpay at checkout to pay in four interest-free installments.

Gap is said to be the largest company to offer Afterpay's buy now, pay later offering.

"Collaborating with Afterpay gives our customers the power of choice when shopping across our family of brands," says Gap Chief Digital and Technology Officer John Strain.

"By adding Afterpay to our other payment options, we're able to provide a more customized shopping experience, give our customers additional convenience and control, and reach a younger demographic who may not have been able to shop with us before," he adds.

Source: Press Release