D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) gains 1.7% in premarket trading after Susquehanna analyst Jack Micenko upgrades the homebuilder's stock to Positive from Neutral following the company's "blowout" quarter.

Micenko considers DHI's guidance as conservative. (Note: DHI sees FY2021 consolidated revenue of $24B-$25B against consensus of $22.9B and sees at least 77K home closings vs. 76K consensus.)

"DHI appears to be in a unique position within the industry to be able to both grow faster and see expanding profit margins," Micenko wrote.

Points out that DHI's rental business may act to de-risk the company's core homebuilding operations.

Note that in the past 10 quarters, DHI has only missed consensus EPS estimates once.

Micenko's Positive rating compares with the Very Bullish Quant rating.

In SA's stock screener, DHI ranks No. 2 among homebuilders on the basis of Quant rating and comes in third when ranked by SA Authors rating:

SA contributor Chuck Walston sees a number of macrotrends that should "propel the shares forward."