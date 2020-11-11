Delcath Systems stock plunges premarket after Q3 earnings

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Q3 results:
Product revenue $0.34M vs. $0.22M last year, misses estimates by $0.07M.
Gross profit $0.28M vs. $0.21M prior.
Operating loss $4.98M vs. $5.57M.
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaling $11.1M as of September 30, 2020, as compared to $10.2M on December 31, 2019.
GAAP EPS of -$1.16 vs. $73.82 last year; beats consensus by $0.47.
Q4 estimated EPS -$1.63 and revenue of ~$0.41M.
Stock -4.3% pre market.
