Delcath Systems stock plunges premarket after Q3 earnings

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Q3 results:

Product revenue $0.34M vs. $0.22M last year, misses estimates by $0.07M.

Gross profit $0.28M vs. $0.21M prior.

Operating loss $4.98M vs. $5.57M.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaling $11.1M as of September 30, 2020, as compared to $10.2M on December 31, 2019.

GAAP EPS of -$1.16 vs. $73.82 last year; beats consensus by $0.47 .

Q4 estimated EPS -$1.63 and revenue of ~$0.41M.

Stock -4.3% pre market.

