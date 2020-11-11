Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) +29.4% PM , through its separate wholly-owned subsidiary inked a Memorandum of Agreement to purchase the M/T Kalamas, a 105,400 dwt Aframax tanker vessel built in 2011 by Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine & Engineering from an unaffiliated third party seller for $22M.

The vessel, the company's fifth Aframax tanker, is expected to be delivered between Nov. 15 and Dec. 22, 2020, and will be renamed M/T P. Yanbu.

Acquisition will be financed with $13.2M cash on hand and $8.8M from the recently announced term loan facility with Piraeus Bank.

Post the delivery, the cargo-carrying capacity of the company's fleet will have increased by 23.9% to ~546,094 deadweight tons.

"The acquisition will, among other things, reduce our indicative estimated daily cashflow breakeven rate by ~$3K to $16K per vessel per day, thereby meaningfully enhancing our ability to pay dividends to our shareholders pursuant to our variable dividend policy," CEO Mr. Andreas Michalopoulos commented.