MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) and the American College of Cardiology (ACC) have established a nationwide registry of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), which leverages the ACC’s PINNACLE Cardiovascular Registry operated by Veradigm, an Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX), business unit.

The registry will support MyoKardia’s post-marketing safety and effectiveness study (DISCOVER-HCM) of mavacamten, an investigational therapeutic for the treatment of obstructive HCM.

PINNACLE Registry will be used or the study. Veradigm will be conducting outreach to existing PINNACLE sites, as well as additional HCM specialty treatment centers, for participation in DISCOVER-HCM study. Patient enrollment is expected to begin in the summer of 2021.

The registry will also focus on gaining the patient perspective on the benefits of HCM treatments to learn whether participants are experiencing symptomatic changes in managing this chronic illness.

Mavacamten has received orphan drug and breakthrough therapy designations from the FDA and the company plans to file a NFA in Q1 2021.