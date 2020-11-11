Oppenheimer updates on a meeting it held with Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) management.

Analyst Rupesh Parikh: "We overall walked away still very constructive on both CHD's shorter and longer-term prospects. Shares have struggled in recent days as investors have rotated out of COVID-19 winners. We believe CHD is uniquely positioned in its ability to lap comparisons next year, which could potentially facilitate money flows back into the name. In addition, M&A could further bolster our base case."

Outperform-rated Church & Dwight remains a top pick at Oppenheimer and is assigned a 12-18 month price target of $100. The average Wall Street price target is $92.88.