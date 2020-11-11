iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) entered into an agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of CMRS Group in a consideration comprised of cash and certain number of the Company's ADS.

The acquisition will allow iClick to further enhance its full product offerings with CMRS's marketing automation capabilities particularly for cross-border customers marketing into China.

"By tapping into CMRS's strengths in CRM, social media, and cross-channel marketing automation, iClick will be able to expand the scope and effectiveness of our fast growing integrated enterprise and marketing solutions offerings." said Jian "T.J." Tang, CEO and Co-Founder of iClick.

Terms of the transaction not disclosed.