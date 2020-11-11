Noting the easing stay at home tailwinds, BofA downgrades Sea (NYSE:SE) from Buy to Neutral with a $164 price target.

Analyst Paul Dewberry notes that Sea shares are up 300% as the e-commerce and mobile gaming segments benefited from the pandemic. But "recent vaccine developments offer a path to end the pandemic and an eventual reopening of SE Asia's economies."

Dewberry: "We reiterate our view that the stock offers the best way to play SE Asia's rapidly growing e-commerce market, which has likely seen adoption accelerated due to the COVID-19 lockdowns, but note market expectations are now set high and the valuation is rich by historical standards."

Sea shares are up 4.6% pre-market to $163.11 as companies that benefit from the pandemic recover from the massive selloff that followed Pfizer's positive vaccine data on Monday.

