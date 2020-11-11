Which markets are open for Veterans Day?

First off, we want to express appreciation to all U.S. military personnel for the service and sacrifices you have made for our freedom.

While the stock market is open on Veterans Day, government bond and corporate debt markets are closed, as well as most banks and schools.

Veterans Day is the current name for Armistice day, which was celebrated on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, and signaled the end of WWI. The holiday's name was changed to Veteran's Day in 1954 and was meant to honor all veterans, not just those that fought in the first world war.

The stock market has averaged a 0.1% gain on Veterans Day going back to 1954, with its biggest move higher coming in 1979, when it gained 2%. Its biggest drop happened in 2000, when it fell 2.4%.