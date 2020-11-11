Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) has priced 20M units at $7.50/unit, for total gross proceeds of $150M.

Each unit consists of one common share of the and one half of one common share purchase warrant to acquire one common share at $9/warrant share.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 15% of the units offered.

Net proceeds will fund growth opportunities, working capital, and other general corporate purposes.

Offering is expected to close on November 16.

With limited access to capital to enter the U.S. cannabis market, the recent rally on Joe Biden winning the U.S. Presidential election appears misguided, wrote Stone Fox Capital on Seeking Alpha in the article 'Aurora Cannabis: Too Many Questions Still Exist'.

Shares down -17.6% premarket.

