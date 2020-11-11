Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Q3 results:

Total income and other revenues of $538M grew 16% driven by the CF franchise and Imbruvica; beats consensus by $63.74M .

Operating activities increased to $509M, compared with $436M during same period last year primarily due to higher royalty receipts.

Expansion of agreement with the CF Foundation brings announced transactions to $2.3B.

Total Royalty Receipts were $588M, an increase of 7%.

Consolidated net income of $624M vs. $440M.

Q4 estimated EPS of $0.64 and revenue of $481.03M.

