Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) +1.4% pre-market even after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Underweight from Neutral with a $13 price target, saying 2021 cash flow guidance missed the firm's expectations.

"While we remain comfortable with the debt maturity wall concerns that were a factor in our prior upgrade, 2021 guidance provided on the 3Q CC of a high-$30s WTI-based FCF breakeven to cover $2.9B in sustaining capex was worse than our model and would imply low-$40s WTI (mid-$40s Brent) to cover preferred dividends and capex," JPM analyst Phil Gresh writes, adding that in terms of other levers to pull to reduce debt, management indicated not to expect another large asset sale program following the remaining $2B-$3B in progress heading into 2021.

But on the flip side, Scotiabank says OXY shares have passed their near-term bottom and could perform well for investors with a longer time-frame.

Occidental yesterday reported a larger than forecast Q3 adjusted loss and a 45% Y/Y revenue decline.