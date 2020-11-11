Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is up 2.7% premarket after yet another firm gets off the sidelines: Evercore ISI has upgraded to Outperform from In-Line.

Earnings power in a "post-vaccine world" has improved, the firm says, expecting Yelp's revenue recovery to "track the proliferation of vaccines."

There's "good reason to believe it can recover faster than the broader travel industry," the firm's Lee Horowitz writes, and the stock has a "clear path toward both multiple and estimate upside."

The firm's raised its price target to $37 from $30, implying 29% upside.

The Street is Neutral on Yelp, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Bullish.