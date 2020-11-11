Technology bounces after two tough days, boosting Nasdaq, S&P

The megacaps are helping their sectors recover some of the pandemic-play losses so far this week, while energy is still tracking crude's rally.

The Nasdaq (COMP) is up 0.8% and the S&P (SP500) is up 0.6% . The Dow (DJI) is gaining 0.4% .

The Fab 5 are up more than 1% each, with Alphabet in a slight lead. Stay-at-home favorite Zoom Video +5% is rebounding.

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) is climbing after losing 5% in the last two sessions.

Information Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK), boosted by Skyworks and Autodesk, and Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) are at the top of the sector list.

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is following with crude adding another 3% to above $42/barrel.

Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) and Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) are the only sectors slightly lower.

While the bond market is closed for Veterans Day, the 10-year Treasury yield ended near the top of its range yesterday at 0.98%, testing the 1% level for the first time since March.