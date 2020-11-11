Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) authorized an extension of the current stock repurchase plan to purchase up to an additional $20M of the Company’s common stock.

This current extension brings the total amount of authorized share repurchases under the Plan to $100M, with no expiration.

The Company expects to finance the additional purchases with existing liquidity.

“Our balanced approach to capital deployment, supported by a solid balance sheet, gives us the flexibility to invest in our strategic growth initiatives while also returning capital to shareholders.” said Donald Charron, Chairman and CEO.