Game streaming platform Huya (HUYA +2.7% ) Q3 results:

Net revenues rose nearly 24% Y/Y to $414.6M vs consensus of $429.15M.

Gross margin increased to 22.0%; GAAP operating margin rose to 7.9%; Non-GAAP operating margin rose to 11.8%.

Non-GAAP attributable net income more than doubled 75%Y/Y to $53.2M.

In operations, average mobile monthly active users of Huya Live rose 16.3% Y/Y to a record-high 74.2M. Average monthly active users overall rose 18.3% to 146.1M.

Total number of paying users of Huya Live rose 13%, to 6.1M.

Paying users reached 6.0M, a 13.2% increase from the prior year.

Revenue breakout: Live streaming, $391.4M (up 23.2%); Advertising and others, $23.2M (up 44.6%)

Liquidity as of quarter-end was $1,590.4M. Net cash from operations of $19.7M.

