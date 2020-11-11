Coherent slips -14.6% despite Q4 beat

Coherent (COHR -12.9% ) Q4 results:

Net sales of $316.8M vs. 298.3M previous quarter; (-5.6% Y/Y) beats consensus by $6.76M .

Gross profit $112.2M vs. $486.47M last year.

R&D expenses $28.82M vs. $27.26M.

GAAP net income $7.7M vs. loss of $8.7M last quarter.

Non-GAAP Net income of $24.5M vs. $12.6M previous quarter.

Non-GAAP EPS of $1.01 beats consensus by $0.21 ; GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats consensus by $0.21 .

"Our Q4 financial results demonstrated early progress in our good to great transformation. We grew bookings and revenue from Q3, and with many of the university and research facilities re-opening, the Scientific and OEM instrumentation markets were the key drivers in the quarter. Our focus on operational excellence and maintaining a strong balance sheet manifested itself in improved sequential margins and strong growth in our fiscal year end cash balance." said Andy Mattes, President and CEO.

Previously: Coherent EPS beats by $0.21, beats on revenue (Nov. 10)