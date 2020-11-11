Revive Therapeutics (OTCPK:RVVTF +1.0%) announces that it has completed an oral thin-film strip product with psilocybin (the active ingredient in "magic mushrooms") in dosage forms between 1 mg and 20 mg. It has also characterized its physio-chemical properties such as tensile strength of the film, bio-comparability of certain composite materials, dissolution and disintegration and rate of psilocybin release from composites.
The company says the product can be used in FDA-blessed clinical trials and in states that have approved psilocybin therapy (such as Oregon).
It is preparing to scale up manufacturing.
The use of psychedelics to treat mental health disorders, including treatment-resistant depression, is the "next big thing" in the space. Recent IPO COMPASS Pathways (CMPS -1.4%), currently valued at $1.2B, is developing a synthetic form of psilocybin, COMP360, for clinical use.