Revive Therapeutics (OTCPK:RVVTF +1.0% ) announces that it has completed an oral thin-film strip product with psilocybin (the active ingredient in "magic mushrooms") in dosage forms between 1 mg and 20 mg. It has also characterized its physio-chemical properties such as tensile strength of the film, bio-comparability of certain composite materials, dissolution and disintegration and rate of psilocybin release from composites.

The company says the product can be used in FDA-blessed clinical trials and in states that have approved psilocybin therapy (such as Oregon).

It is preparing to scale up manufacturing.