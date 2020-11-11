A system update from Roku (ROKU +4.3% ) is adding support for Apple's (AAPL +1.8% ) AirPlay 2 and HomeKit - and along the way offering a new route to users to see HBO Max (T -1.3% ) programming on their Roku devices.

Roku's OS 9.4 update brings support for the features to select 4K devices, including Roku Ultra, Streambar, Smart Soundbar, Streaming Stick Plus and Premiere.

HomeKit enables control of the Roku device by voice using the Home app and Siri on iOS devices. And AirPlay 2 support means Roku customers can stream and share content from their iOS device to their big screen via a Roku device.

And while Roku still doesn't have a deal to distribute HBO Max almost six months after launch, the AirPlay offering means Roku/Apple customers have a way to view that content, Variety notes.

Those users could take the route of using HBO Max on iOS to cast that content to their supported Rokus, adding to other workarounds they can try in the absence of a native HBO Max app on Roku (a dispute still hung up on whether HBO is still sold as a channel or HBO Max as a discrete app like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and others).