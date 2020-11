GameStop (GME +2.7% ) is bouncing around in early trading amid some anecdotal reports of very heavy traffic at stores from customers looking to buy new consoles.

The software cycle also heats up for the retailer with Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War being released on Friday.

Shares of GameStop were up more than 6.50% early in today's session. The very high level of short interest on GameStop has added to daily volatility.

Read more on GameStop's early redemption of senior notes