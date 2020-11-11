eXp World Holdings (EXPI +3.8% ) expands of its commercial real estate operations for eXp Commercial into 35 states and expects to be in all 50 U.S. states by the end of 2020.

In September, eXp World announced that James Huang, an industry veteran with more than 20 years of commercial real estate experience, was appointed as President of eXp Commercial.

“eXp Commercial is attracting top-producing agents with its innovative cloud-based environment and attractive economics for agents and brokers,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO.