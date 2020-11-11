Lumos Pharma (LUMO) has commenced Phase 2b OraGrowtH210 trial evaluating oral LUM-201 in pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD) patients.

The trial will evaluate three dose levels of LUM-201 against a comparator arm of standard-of-care injectable growth hormone therapy.

The purpose of this trial will be to prospectively confirm Predictive Enrichment Marker strategy and to identify the optimal dose of LUM-201 to be used in a registration trial. Data data read from the trial is anticipated in mid-year 2022.

The company received the first tranche of $34M from the total $60M due to the Company from the priority review voucher and anticipates the receipt of the second tranche of $26M in Q1 2021.

The Company continues to prioritize the initiation of its second concurrent trial of LUM-201 in PGHD and remains on track to initiate the same in Q1 2021.