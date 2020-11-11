Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) reinitiates FY20 Guidance in its Q3 earnings report.

Q4 Outlook: Revenue to range between $240-$250M compared to consensus of $230.92M. Non-GAAP EPS to range $0.72-$0.80 vs. consensus of $0.78.

FY20 Outlook: Revenue $868.2-$878.2M; Non-GAAP EPS of $2.84-$2.92.

Q3 highlights:

Revenue of $260.7M (+23.4% Y/Y) beats by $8.22M .

Sports groups experienced a 32.4% increase in sale Y/Y and PVG segment grew nearly 18%, driven by high demand in both the OEM and aftermarket channels.

"In the long term we expect our specialty sports groups segment to grow in the mid-to-high single digits and our power vehicle group segment to grow in the low double digits," says CEO Mike Dennison in Q3 earnings conference call.

Gross margin at 34.3%, a 130 bps increase from gross margin of 33.0% in Q3 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $60.1M, or 23.1% of sales, compared to $43.6M, or 20.6% of sales a year ago.

Net income was $38M or $0.90 per share, beats consensus by $0.13.

Non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 beats by $0.20.

The company expects to complete the transition to its new Georgia facility in 2021.

Stock is up 6.95% to trade at $91.29.

